OUTSPOKEN Cleric and Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader, Prophet Walter Magaya has been accused of working in cahoots with exiled former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo in a sinister ploy to dethrone Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu PF Government.

In stunning revelations made by one online publication, News Hawks, Magaya’s alleged plot with Moyo, who is understood to be exiled in Kenya, culminated in last week’s raid on the cleric’s Mount Pleasant home by a joint operation of the military and the police.

In a dramatic twist of events last week, a deployment of the police and other security agents raided three houses in the capital Harare, including the residence of the PHD frontman who had recently visited Kenya.

Quite suspiciously, national police authorities could not shed substantial information on the raid targeting Magaya’s plush Mount Pleasant residence, saying they were ‘not targeting specific individuals or personalities’ but criminal activities based on the information given to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

And, in diametric contrast to the arguably inexplicit police home-raids justifications, investigative online publication, News Hawks, made a puzzling expose’ insinuating that Mnangagwa’s restive Harare administration seriously feared that Magaya could have visited Kenya with the intention of meeting Moyo to scheme Mnangagwa’s fall.

In a post published on their social networking account, News Hawks said:

“Controversial Zimbabwean pastor Walter Magaya was raided at his Mount Pleasant home in Harare last week after returning from a crusade in Kenya as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government feared he had met with exiled ex-minister Jonathan Moyo in Nairobi to plot his downfall”.

The reports, according to the publication, come hard on the heels of Mnangagwa’s on-going two-day visit to Kenya where he is expected to hold bilateral negotiations with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in the capital, Nairobi.

Added News Hawks:

“Mnangagwa and Kenyatta will discuss various issues of mutual interest, mainly focusing on local, regional and international matters affecting their nations.The NewsHawks has been told that the raid on Magaya was political as police and other security agencies mainly wanted to find out if he had met Moyo, discussed how to bring down Mnangagwa and brought back some campaign materials. So the raid was an excuse to search him.”

Infamously referred to as the ‘media hangman’ during his catastrophic tenure as Media and Information minister in the early 2000s, Moyo fled to Kenya following the dramatic ascendancy of Mnangagwa who replaced his long-time political godfather and late Zimbabwe dictator, Robert Mugabe, in a November 2017 coup d’état.

Moyo and other prominent Zanu PF figures- mainly Saviour Kasukuwere and Mugabe’s cousin Patrick Zhuwawo were linked to the G40 cabal which was understood to be waging a vicious fight against then vice president Mnangagwa’s succession motives.

