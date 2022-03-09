The government has been accused of continuously victimizing school heads and teachers who did not report for duty since opening day to 22 February due to Incapacitation.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says its legal team is now on the ground working on victimisation reports they have received from different parts of the country.

ARTUZ is therefore demanding the restoration of teacher dignity.

At one time, it was reported that the government was sending soldiers to threaten teachers.

Apparently, teachers are up in arms with their employer, government over salaries and better working conditions.

