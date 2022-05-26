In a very depressing development that could dent the credibility of the harmonised elections penciled for 2023, ruling Zanu PF supporters were last night seen taking national identity documents from the registration offices in the ancient city of Masvingo last night.

The ruling party’s perceptibly rigging stunts were exposed by the regional Mirror newspaper which recorded a video of the supporters who were aboard a Mutendi High School bus.

The mission school is run by the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), under the leadership of Nehemiah Mutendi- a proxy of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Watch the video below:

Zwnews