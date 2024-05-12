Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi says ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa committed political suicide by pointing finger at his boss, President Emmerson Mangagwa accusing him of causing the arrest of his son Neville.

He says Mutsvangwa should have known better than accusing his boss even though it is the truth.

Mzembi writes:

“Noone expects @ZANUPF_Official Spokesman to commit political suicide by finger pointing his boss President Mnangagwa @edmnangwa of authorising the arrest of his son Neville Mutsvangwa.

“No Political or high profile arrests in Zimbabwe happen unless authorised by the President. This is from Mugabe’s time to his successor.

Get it from me, I speak with the authority of a victim and former Minister. A Vice President unless Acting President cannot authorise the arrest of anyone, even as Acting unless he is of a sovereign & strong mind he will consult the President on the phone.

The President will also never admit that he plays this nefarious role, in public, to his direct or indirect victims nor to enquiring relatives or the public. The standard answer has always been ” Handisini, handizvizivi”.

Ofcourse its never him that’s the correct and standardized constitutional answer . Does any sane mind expect him to?

So I thought Chris Mutsvangwa together with Monica with the Guinness World Record of hosting two Cabinet portfolios in one bedroom at some stage would by now be accustomed to this tradition and modus operandi.

There is no third force more powerful than the only force to authorise arrests in Zimbabwe and that force is an enigma.

Zwnews