A Karoi based fuel dealer was tormented to death by a seven-member gang after he was reportedly found stealing diesel in the Lakeview low-density suburb.

The gang allegedly killed George Taruvunga (49) and went on to soak his body in oil and dumping it at the gate of his house.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record calling on members of the public to respect the sanctity life and not to put law in their hands.

Citizens are empowered by the law to effect citizen arrest if they see someone committing a crime and surrender the suspect to the law enforcement agency.

Zwnews