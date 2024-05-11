The Chaplain General for one of the country’s biggest funeral services, Nyaradzo Funeral Services Reverend/ Evangelist Ellison Kamupira has died.

Popular politician Nelson Chamisa has expressed sadness over Kamupira’s death.

“REV KAMUPIRA…I’m heartbroken! My sincere condolences to the Kamupira family for the sad loss of a Faith General. A leader.A legend. A father.

“A wise man. A happy man. A great man. An advisor. A faithful servant of God. RIP Faith General,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has also sent his condolences message to the Reverend’s family.

He writes:

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Reverend/ Evangelist Ellison Kamupira, the Chaplain-General at Nyaradzo.

“He was such a kind, generous, humorous and humble man who lightened the burden of death for many families when he presided over funeral services at Nyaradzo.

“I last met him last year when he presided over my cousin’s funeral service.

“We were all in deep pain at our loss, but he put a smile on our faces by reminding us that we were there celebrating someone’s life, a well lived life.

“Indeed, his was a well-lived life of service to many communities and families, bringing comfort to many people in grief.

“May his family and colleagues at Nyaradzo be comforted during these difficult times, and may his soul rest in peace.

“The church and our communities are poorer with his passing on, but he did his work and has now flown away home.

“Rest in Peace Evangelist Reverend Ellison Kamupira🙏🏿