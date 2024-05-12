In a recent gathering held in Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwean educators voiced their plea for a fairer salary structure based on qualifications and experience. Led by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo, discussions centered around rectifying existing imbalances in teacher compensation.

Currently, teachers in Zimbabwe receive uniform salaries regardless of their educational attainment or years of service. This system, according to educators, discourages professional development and fails to recognize the expertise and dedication of those with advanced qualifications.

Addressing this issue, Moyo acknowledged the government’s willingness to reconsider teacher salaries, emphasizing the importance of aligning pay with qualifications and reintroducing programs for professional development leave. The gathering, held at Tsholotsho High School and attended by various education stakeholders, highlighted the need for a comprehensive review of teacher remuneration practices.

Sicelo Dube, headmaster of Tsholotsho High School and chairperson of the National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH), emphasized the urgency of implementing a more equitable salary structure. Dube stressed that fair compensation should reflect the diverse responsibilities and expertise of individual educators.

The call for qualification-based salaries echoes longstanding grievances within Zimbabwe’s education sector, often resulting in strikes and disruptions to learning. As the Ministry of Education reviews these demands, teachers remain hopeful for a fairer system that values their dedication and professional development.