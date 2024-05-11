Police in Rhodesville are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Greendale, Harare on 09 May 2024.

Three unidentified male suspects who were putting on face masks, armed with bricks and logs, attacked the victim before stealing jewellery valued at US$61 000.00 and cash amounting to US$16 800.00.

The police are therefore calling on ayone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, police in Bulawayo are investigating a serious hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on 09/05/24 along Percy Iborston Road opposite TM turn off, Cowdray Park.

An unknown motorist who was driving an unregistered white Nissan Hard Body motor vehicle hit a school pupil (8) who was crossing the road.

The driver did not stop after the accident. The victim sustained a fractured left knee and was taken to Mpilo Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews