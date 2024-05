Parents/ Guardians who wish to pay registration fees in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) are able to do so during the window of 10 May to 17 May 2024.

According to the Zimbabwe School Examination Council the interbank rate of 10 May 24 is to be used during this period to ensure that all candidates pay a uniform registration fee.

The official exchange rate is ZiG13.52 to 1 USD.

Zwnews