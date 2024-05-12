The Chevrons finally tasted victory in the fifth and final T20 match against Bangladesh, winning by 8 wickets to regain lost pride in a match played this Sunday.

Despite losing the series 4-1, the team showed great spirit and determination to secure a consolation win.

All-round brilliance from Brian Bennett (pictured) earned him the Player of the Match award in the fifth.

As usual, sure-footed Chevrons skipper Sikandar Raza was in terrific form finishing with 72 off 46 balls and combined with Bennett for a 75-run stand for the second wicket after Shakib Al Hasan struck early to dismiss Tadiwanashe Marumani for one.

Unlike the past four matches, Zimbabwe was able to resist a top order collapse as Raza and Bennett dealt with Bangladesh’s bowling with a good balance of caution and attack.

-AP