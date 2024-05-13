United Kingdom based Zimbabwean lawyer and political commentator Brighton Mutebuka says ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa’s querying of vice president Constantino Chiwenga’s war credentials is a long shot.

Mutebuka writes:

It is a long shot for Chris to insinuate that Chiwenga is a “Mafikizolo” in ZANU PF or the liberation struggle.

Miles Tendi records that he was a young Commander covering Gaza & Manica during the liberation struggle.

Is it credible that he could order Neville’s arrest & ED would be unable to intervene on his behalf if their relationship is still as solid as he suggests?

Why does he feel he has to publicly restate his long history with ED if it’s still intact & he’s still an insider?

Why has he been thus far unable to draw upon that relationship to get Neville of the hook?

How does this square with the recent developments we all know about suggesting a falling out with ED?

Surely, if that relationship is still solid, Chris would not need to complain bitterly in public about Chiwenga & risk escalating the feud given the attendant risks.

Even if it’s Chiwenga as Chris alleges, his challenge is that ED will not want to be seen to be opening a front against Chiwenga in public.

ED will no doubt want to be seen to be reassuring Chiwenga that he’s not part of Chris’s “fools errand”, leaving Chris extremely vulnerable.

Either way, it’s “smoke & mirrors” stuff and Chris has confirmed the worst kept secret in Vene’s Kingdom, namely that it’s “game on” in the succession battle!

The two protagonists now know we all know. We’ll see if the long running public show of unity will continue!

Zwnews