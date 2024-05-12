File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 11/05/24 at the 23 km peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road in which one person died while 15 others were injured.

The accident happened when an AVM DAF bus with 68 passengers on board swerved to the left side of the road and hit a pedestrian before hitting a tree.

Resultantly, the bus overturned once and landed on its right side. The pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and he was taken to Concession Hospital where he died on admission.

The body of the victim was taken to Concession Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem while the injured were taken to Bindura Hospital and Concession Hospital for treatment.

Zwnews