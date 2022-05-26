“I believe in respect for the Dead. In fact, I could only respect you, if you were dead,” so goes an old adage hyperbolizing the importance of respecting the dead.

Without any shred of doubt, this unwritten rule calling upon living human beings to respect the dead, in general, and corpses in particular, is of no significance to a certain family which has startled Facebook users after they posed for pictures with the corpse of a departed relative at a funeral.

Our cross-cultural norms and values detect that a dead body must not be openly displayed and this explains why corpses are either covered with blankets or enveloped in coffins.

And, in a chilling development that speaks of a departure from the conventional traits, a particular family did the most bizarre thing of hoisting the body of their relative on a chair, stiff and cold.

The pictures published on the Zim Facts page on Facebook show family members taking turns to pose for ‘final’ pictures with their beloved and departed in what apparently appears to be their perfect Kodak moments.

Beneath, we publish some the responses from startled Facebook users:

Unheard of— Bernard Muzondo

Munhu akagara pachair akafa here– Yan anai Chitsungo

Nyika yava nemanenji zvakamboitika kupi munhu kana afa anoda kuremekedzwa kwete izvi makubatira chirungu padenga– Makesure Motsi