A national hero, Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita, a retired director in the President’s Department, will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.

The Government, in collaboration with the family, has finalized arrangements for the burial.

Born on June 1, 1958, in Gutu District, Masvingo Province, Chaunoita’s burial date has been set for Friday, with preparations underway for the ceremony.

He survived the accident which claimed late General Josiah Magama Tongogara, to whose security he was attached.

