Former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is pushing a wedge between his deputy Constantino Chiwenga and ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa.

“Tingoringo scheme | In a bid to break the firming bond between Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa, Mnangagwa gets Neville arrested and deploys his CIO4ED to blame it on the poor General.

“The expectation was that this would spark a blaze btwn the two. As usual, Joji lurks from the fencepost.

“The oversight belief was that since Chiwenga’s famed “regerayi vakomana” speech sent shivers everywhere, Mutsvangwa wld easily get agitated & turn against the Nov 2017 braai stick General.

“As we speak, Mnangagwa is claiming 3rd heaven holiness & distancing himself from the plot,” Maswerasei posted using his X handle Windhoek Cables.

Zwnews