Revelations that First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa will preside over the official opening of the Elephant Conference in resort Hwange this Thursday has got internet users on the micro-blogging Twitter platform talking.

Government spokesperson Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana invited an uproar on his account when he captioned the First Lady’s picture, saying:

“Today is the Official Opening of the ELEPHANT CONFERENCE in Hwange. The First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is presiding.”

As the outbursts from local Twitter users amplified, Mangwana was forced to clarify, tweeting:

“The @ZimFirstLady is the Wildlife Ambassador and Patron. She is one person who has visited many victims of Human Wildlife Conflict and appreciates the depth of the problem.”

We have selected some of the responses to Mangwana’s post, below: