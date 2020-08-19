Police in West Nicholson have arrested two siblings who are being implicated as being part of an eight-member syndicate which allegedly murdered a man who had stolen their gold ore.

The pair of Mlondolozi Bhebhe and Phumuzile Bhebhe (26) from the Aurtherstone area in West Nicholson, Matabeleland South Province were not asked to plead guilty following their appearance before Gwanda magistrate Ndumiso Khumalo, charged with murder.

Khumalo remanded the accused siblings in custody to September 1.

The duo is being accused of ganging up with their six other accomplices who are on the run, to kill Danisile Dube who had reportedly stolen their gold ore.

According to Noel Mandebvu who prosecuted, the gruesome murder of Dube happened on August 8.

Mandebvu told the court that the incarcerated Bhebhe brothers and their notorious accomplices stabbed Dube several times all over the body before he was latter found lying in a pool of blood by a passerby.

“On 8 August at around 6PM the accused persons who were in the company of six others met Danisile Dube while he was drinking at Mbembesi Business Centre in West Nicholson and they requested to talk to him in a secluded place and he agreed,” said Mandebvu.

“They left the business centre with him and along the way started accusing him of stealing their gold ore from their mining site. They assaulted him several times with a switch and then stabbed him several times all over his body with a knife and left him lying on the ground,” he told the court.

The deceased, who was latter found by a passerby lying in a pool of blood, was subsequently ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital before being transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH).

Dube died three days latter while admitted at UBH but before he passed on, the deceased reportedly revealed his killers.

Following Dube’s naming of the killer syndicate, the two siblings were then arrested.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews