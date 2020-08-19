Zimbabwe political activist Patson Dzamara was diagnosed with colon cancer, according to multiple sources. Patson, who is famously known for fighting for the return of his abducted brother Itai Dzamara, is seriously ill and requires donations for surgery.

Social media whistle blower Team Pachedu posted, “#ZimbabweLivesMatter Our Cde @PatsonDzamara is in great pain and in need of your support. He has asked us to help raise US$28,000.00 for Cancer treatment. Help us help him , we will account for every Cent. https://gogetfunding.com/patson-dzamara-cancer-treatment