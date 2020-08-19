The domestic football fraternity plunged into mourning following the death of former ZPC Kariba assistant coach Oliver Matava yesterday afternoon.

He was 42.

Matava, who deputised veteran gaffer Sunday Chidzambwa during his stint at ZPC Kariba, succumbed to the Covid19 pandemic after he tested positive to the virus over the weekend.

Speaking to Zwnews in Kwekwe yesterday, family spokesperson and Midlands News publisher Owen Matava confirmed the untimely passing on of the football player-cum-coach.

“He has not been feeling well for the past few days and also got tested for Covid 19 four days ago,” said Owen, who is a young brother to the late Oliver.

At the time of his death, Matava was waiting for his results, he said.

“We would have wanted to have him buried here (Kwekwe) but due to the current Covid19 complications, burial will be done in Kariba,” the grief struck trained journalist-cum-publisher told Zwnews.

The late gaffer played football under Zesa Munyati, Jit Bata, Tech Mate and GMB Silo in Kwekwe before he hanged his boots and pursued a coaching career which saw him earning plaudits for guiding lower-tier sides into the premier league.

Most notably, Matava together with Jostein Mathuthu guided ZPC Kariba into the relatively competitive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Previously, Matava had been on the books of Lake Croco, a division two team based in Kariba before joining the power utility side which was in division two as well.

He then coached the team together with Mathutu until they got promoted into the PSL.

Apart from Chidzambwa, Matava also under Soul Chaminuka as his assistant while at ZPC Kariba.

After leaving the latter, Matava joined Kariba Waves, where he was currently attached as the head coach of the Northern Region Division One League side.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Zwnews