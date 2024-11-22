Former President of Botswana Ian Khama has called on the Southern African Development Community SADC to expel Zimbabwe if proven to have meddled with member states’ elections.

Zimbabwe stands accused of interfering with SADC member states’ elections in attempt to save fellow former liberation parties from losing power, as wave of change hits the continent.

And Khama says SADC should punish Zimbabwe if found wanting. “SADC must Expel Zimbabwe if found to have interfered with elections in the Region,” he said.

Apparently, Namibia is set to hold elections on the 27th of November 2024.

Zimbabwe’s ruling has since sent a delegation to Namibia in the name of solidarity with the ruling party there, SWAPO.

ZANU PF confirmed sending officials to Namibia.

“ZANU PF delegation led by Secretary for War Veterans League Cde Douglas Mahiya and Deputy Secretary for Commissariat Cde Webster Shamu arrived in Namibia.

“They joined other revolutionary sister parties in solidarity with SWAPO ahead of the scheduled November 27 elections,” said the party.

Zwnews