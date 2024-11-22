Summit was attended by the following Heads of State and Government, or their representatives:

Zimbabwe: H.E. President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Chairperson of SADC

Botswana: President Duma Gideon Boko

Democratic Republic of Congo: H.E. President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo

Madagascar: H.E. President Andry Rajoelina

Mozambique: H.E. President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

South Africa: H.E. Paul Shipokosa Mashatile, Deputy President

United Republic of Tanzania: H.E Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council

Eswatini H.E. The Right Honourable Prime Minister, Russell Mmiso Dlamini

Namibia: Hon. Dr. Peya Mushelenga, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Zambia: Hon. Mr. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Lesotho: Hon. Limpho Tau, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office

Angola: H.E. João dos Santos Liberdade, Minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans

Malawi : Hon. Harry Mkandawire, Minister of Defence

Seychelles: Hon. Charles Errol Fonseka, Minister of Internal Affairs

Summit was also attended by Ministers from the SADC Member States and the Executive Secretary.

The Summit commended the Republics of Mozambique, Botswana and Mauritius for successfully holding peaceful elections and congratulated the newly elected leaders namely, […] President Duma Gideon Boko, of the Republic of Botswana, and Honourable Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Summit commended the Republics of Botswana and Mauritius for the orderly and peaceful transfer of power following the elections held on 30th October, 2024 and 10th November, 2024 respectively.

Summit received updates on the peace and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), expressed concern at the continued deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the country, and reiterated SADC’s support to the Government of the DRC towards resolving the conflict and attainment of lasting peace, stability and security in the country.

Summit extended the mandate of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) by one year, continuing the regional response to address the prevailing unstable security situation in eastern DRC.

Summit reiterated the regional commitment expressed in the SADC Mutual Defence Pact that, “an armed attack against one shall be deemed a threat to regional peace and security”, and commended Member States for demonstrating the spirit of collective regional solidarity through continued contribution and support to the SAMIDRC.

Summit commended the SAMIDRC leadership, and all personnel deployed to the Mission for their sacrifices, dedication and commitment towards peace, stability and security in eastern DRC.

Summit welcomed the continued efforts of the African Union Peace and Security Council, and the United Nations Security Council in exploring various options to support the SAMIDRC.

Summit acknowledged the expression of gratitude from His Excellency Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, for SADC’s unwavering support to restore peace and ensure security in the country.

Summit commended His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, for his relentless efforts through the Luanda Process to bring lasting peace in eastern DRC and brokering a Ceasefire between the DRC and Rwanda.

Summit condemned the persistent violations of the Ceasefire established on 4 August 2024 and called on all parties to fully adhere to their obligations to preserve peace and security in the region.

Summit called for enhanced coordinated efforts towards a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the conflict in the eastern DRC among all relevant stakeholders within the joint framework on coordination and harmonisation of peace initiatives and processes in the eastern DRC as agreed at the Quadripartite Summit held on 27 June 2023 in Luanda, Republic of Angola.