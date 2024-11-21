By Hopewell Chin’ono

President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, has sent a letter to opposition leader Venancio Mondlane requesting a meeting on the 26th of November, following widespread protests by Mozambicans rejecting the election results.

These protests are backed by video evidence showing that Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANUPF bussed its supporters to vote in the Mozambican election after they were issued with Mozambican identity cards.

Zimbabwe’s The Masvingo Mirror newspaper went undercover and filmed ZANUPF supporters receiving their Mozambican IDs and casting their votes.

Mozambique’s ruling party, FRELIMO, and its presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo, were announced as the winners of the election, but the final result has not been declared as the matter is now before the courts.

Venancio Mondlane has vowed not to rest until Mozambicans receive justice.

Meanwhile, the other opposition party, RENAMO, has called for a transitional government to prepare for new elections.

Rumours within the diplomatic corps in Mozambique suggest that the FRELIMO government is considering discussing the idea of a Government of National Unity.