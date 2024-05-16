The credibility of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has been put at stake after the new central bank governor John Mushayavanhu appointed tainted banker Morris Bekezela Mpofu (pictured) as his official advisor.

On 6 January 2020, the State withdrew charges against Mpofu before plea after it failed to gather evidence that warrants his prosecution.

Mpofu was facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly recommended an ex-convict diamond dealer Robal Hussein to trade in diamonds with the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

The State, led by Venerandah Munyoro, said the police would summon Mpofu back to court in the event that they gathered evidence that warrants his prosecution.

Mpofu was arrested after he reportedly recommended Robal Hussein to be allowed to buy diamonds from MMCZ on March 19 2019.

After the recommendation, Hussein attended a diamonds tender at MMCZ on March 26, 2019, and bought three diamond parcels weighing 358,58 carats for US$258 224.

He was said to have bought the diamonds on behalf of a company called Diamond Cut.

Investigations later revealed that Hussein had been blacklisted under the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme after being convicted by an Indian court of smuggling 3 605,73 carats of Zimbabwean rough diamonds in 2008.

The rough semi-polished and polished diamonds were confiscated by the Government of India.

Hussein and his accomplice Yousef Osseily were found guilty and were each sentenced to four years in jail, which they served.

Mpofu was arrested in May 2019 after the information was unearthed.

Zwnews