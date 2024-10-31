Image- H-Metro artist impression

The design for Chawanda Stadium (The Heart Main) in Kwekwe has been approved.

The stadium will be jointly owned by Prophetic Healing Deliverance Prophet Magaya, named after his son and business associate, Spepherd Chawanda.

Chawanda is the main funder of this 10 100 seater, with all Confederation of African Football requirements embedded in it.

Meanwhile, Magaya who is also Yadah FC owner Walter Magaya has built a new football stadium in Maputo, Mozambique.

Magaya officially opened the ground on Saturday.

The football venue is named The Heart Stadium Number 1.

The other stadium in Waterfalls, Harare – The Heart Stadium – was opened early this year, and it is used by Castle Lager PSL club Yadah FC as their home ground.

Announcing the news about the new stadium, Magaya posted a video on his Facebook page and captioned it:

“For this, and for all you do, we bless your name Lord!

“By His grace we have established The Heart Stadium 2 in Maputo Mozambique.

“We shall continue to press forward with the good work that God has mandated us to do and we shall always invest in the betterment of our people.”

SoccerZim24