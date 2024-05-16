Former Senator and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, Eunice Sandi Moyo has died.

She was 78.

Sandi Moyo died at Mater dei Hospital in Bulawayo this morning.

Her family confirmed the sad development but could not give further details.

Zanu-PF Politburo member and former Cabinet minister, Retired Col Tshinga Dube expressed shock over Sandi Moyo’s death.

“It’s true that she has passed on and we are taken aback. We know Sandi Moyo from the days of the struggle in Zambia where she worked closely with the likes of the late Jane Ngwenya, Angeline Masuku and when she was one of the assistants to Joshua Nkomo in the offices,” he said.

“After lndependence she became a Governor for Bulawayo and worked for the party. Sandi Moyo worked hard for her country before and after lndependence. Despite what happened later, what is crucial is that her contribution to her country will always be remembered,” he added.

The Herald