After allegedly stopping ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa’s press conference yesterday, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has now called for a politburo meeting.

The indaba has been arranged for today.

As noted by prominent political commentator Majaira Jairosi Mnangagwa stopped a press conference which was supposed to be held by Mutsvangwa two days ago as he is reportedly suspecting that The ZANU PF Council of Elders, including Mutsvangwa, Chinamasa and Obert Mpofu are working with 3rd forces to topple him.

Posting on his X handle recently Jairosi also stated that Mpofu is in trouble for reading out during the conference names of army generals serving and retired who died recently.

“Those who are advocating for Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028 & to create a Dynasty are now up in arms with Obert Mpofu whom they are saying should’ve not stated 197 names of dead army personnel, ex & those who were serving. Chinamasa is being roasted for confirming ED’s exit door,” he said.

Zwnews