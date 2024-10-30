The Children of War Veterans Association (COZVWA) says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has summoned the National Elders Council to State House at the time the ruling party ZANU PF is reportedly facing implosion over the succession matter.

“President Mnangagwa has invited the Zimbabwe National Elders Forum at State House today (31/10/24) at 0830hrs.

“He wants to consult them on escalating internal Zanu-pf tensions. Sources close to COZWVA says, ED fears for the future of his family & his legacy.”

The news was confirmed a Murakashi ZANU PF foot-soldier) Cde Chibage Tino who posted:

H.E. will preside over the Zimbabwe National Elders Forum at State House tomorrow (31/10/24) at 0830hrs.

Commenting on the matter, Majaira Jairosi said:

“Mnangagwa has been holding meetings at his Precabe Farm to plot extension of his term in office & I recently exposed that he had summoned Zimbabwe National Elders Forum to his farm.

“However, Chiwenga’s camp bemoaned meetings which are been done nicodemously & venue has changed.

“The tell tale signs that the leadership in

@ZANUPF_Official is on the edge, is when you see its mouthpieces rush to lie to its people that the whole extra-ordinary Politburo meeting was convened to deliberate on the recommendation for hero status for the late Cde Jason Chirinda.

“You will all soon know what lies behind the headline, which is meant to keep the generality unsuspecting. Things are not well in ZANU-PF & nothing will stop the situation from imploding.”

