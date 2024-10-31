Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder in which Marko Toera (23) was found dead with a stab wound on the chest on 28/10/24 near ZESA Complex, Belapez, Epworth.

Michael Chitova is being sought in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Police in Silobela are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Dumisani Phakhati and Zigi Sibanda who are being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Qiniso Bhebhe (27) died.

The suspects allegedly stabbed the victim with an unknown object on the stomach after an altercation on 27/10/28 at Donsa 2 Shopping Centre, Silobela.

Zwnews