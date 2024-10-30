At least two people have been killed in a road traffic accident involving a CAG bus along Robert Mugabe Road, Harare near ZRP Rhodesville.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) the fatal fatal road traffic accident occurred on 29/10/24 at around 0542 hours.

“Two people were killed while one person was injured when a BMW vehicle with two passengers on board collided with a CAG bus carrying 42 passengers.

“The BMW vehicle had allegedly turned right in front of the oncoming bus,” said ZRP in an X post.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for post-mortem while the injured person are admitted at the same hospital.

