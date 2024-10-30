Former Norton legislator and ZANU PF provincial chairperson Temba Mliswa has warned of suspensions within the ruling party as it holds a critical Indaba.

“Pakaipa. Expect extra-ordinary measures from an Extra-Ordinary session of the Politburo.

“We are getting into the season of votes of no confidence (Voncs), suspensions and so on. If you know ZANU-PF you will realise that mhepo dzasimuka,” he says.

Mliswa who is said to be close to First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has urged party members to mind own businesses and lie low in order to avoid trouble.

He says this is not time for one to be a centre of attraction.

“Uncanny how all things (ED, the public etc) are seemingly against changes to the Constitution yet the issue remains a hot topic.

“Such a strange scenario, speaking of multiple unseen levers, lends credence to my advice for politicians to avoid being main faces of such ventures,” he adds.

Zwnews