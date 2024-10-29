Air Chief Marshal retired has been involved in a road traffic accident in Chegutu, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed.

According to police, the accident happened when he was going towards Chegutu while coming from his farm.

However, former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei suggests it could be an attempt on Moyo’s life.

“Elson Moyo | A near miss has happened on retired Air Chief Marshal Elson Moyo around the Pickstone area today. Moyo was retired on 15 March 2024.

“Yesterday I told you kuchaita murakatira over the next 24 months. Remember there is a 2nd list of 5 more Generals targeted,” he posted on his X handle.

Zwnews