The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) a coalition of three parties led by Duma Boko (pictured) has taken an early lead in Bostwana election.

At Election 2019, all the opposition parties together won 19 seats after a 100% count.

This year they already have 14 seats at 23% of the count. With UDC having amassed 9 seats so far.

In Botswana, the party with most seats, elects the President.