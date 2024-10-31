Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and European Union Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann have signed an $80 million agreement in Harare to boost economic cooperation and sustainable development in Zimbabwe.
The two signed four Financing Agreements for the Action Plans under the Gov-EU cooperation.
The Agreements include: Agri-Value Chain Development in Zim; Biodiversity enhancement for Resilience building in Zimbabwe.
This is in line with the country’s re-engagement thrust.
EU delegation to Zimbabwe confirmed the development saying:
“Today, #TeamEurope & Zimbabwe signed €75M in Financing Agreements aligned with Zim’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), driving joint progress in key areas:
• Agri-Value Chain (€26M) for green growth.
• Biodiversity Conservation (€26M) to protect wildlife & build resilience.
• Transparency & Accountability (€16M) at local level.
• Gender Equality (€7M) to uplift women & end GBV.
“These partnerships reflect our shared commitment to sustainable development.”
Zwnews