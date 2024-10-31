Former Zimbabwean military intelligence operative Never Maswerasei has warned Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema that he risks being a one term President.

Maswerasei says by allowing corrupt Wicknell Chivayo linked company, Ren-Form to print ballots in Zambia, Hichilema has shot himself in the foot.

“This is infiltration into Zambia’s electoral system by ZANU PF. You will be a one term president as they will print extra ballots to benefit Lungu.

“Ren-Form is a chequered entity hellbent on keeping liberation dictatorships in power in exchange for long term contracts. Through Ren-Form, ZANU PF has found an easy conduit to capture, influence & control regional politics. Keep this thread so you will remember sir.

“As we speak, millions of US dollars are being thrown around to capture decision makers in all Zambian strategic institutions under an operation code-named “THE CHAIRMAN.” Operatives working on the same grand scale initiative have also been in Botswana for the past 3 months,” he adds.

Maswerasei’s comments comes after Chivayo linked South African company CC Ren Form got a tender to print ballot papers for the coming elections.

Zwnews