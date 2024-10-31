Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has urged opposition parties in the country not to publicly support their fellows in the region.

Chin’ono writes:

I urge Zimbabwean opposition politicians not to publicly pick a side in an ongoing election in neighbouring countries, because by doing so, you are also implying it is acceptable for ruling parties in the region to publicly back ZANUPF, something we have condemned the African National Congress Secretary General for doing.

Publicly celebrating results from neighbouring countries before they are officially declared will turn you into the enemy of the ruling parties if they win.

It is important to show a degree of restraint, as you may need to approach the same people tomorrow if you feel hard done by their fellow in your own country.

We also risk exposing our people in those countries to danger, as what influential Zimbabwean opposition figures publicly say is often associated with all Zimbabweans at the grassroots level in that country.

Let us not give these ruling parties reason to feel they can legitimately interfere in our politics by taking sides and supporting the corrupt regime in Harare and disregarding the will of the Zimbabwean people.

We wish the people of Botswana a free, fair, and credible election, where the results truly reflect the will of the people.