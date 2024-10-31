The Zimbabwe National Senior Men’s Rugby team, the reigning Africa Cup Champions, has officially announced the traveling squad for their highly anticipated end-of-year tour to the UAE and South Korea.

The team is set to depart from Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Saturday, 2 November 2024.

Head Coach Pieter Benade expressed the challenges faced during the selection process, highlighting the depth of talent available to him.

“It has been a challenging selection for sure and what has been amazing is that the amount of people that want to play for the country has increased,” he stated.

The squad, while limited in number due to travel costs, is a testament to the wealth of rugby talent in Zimbabwe. “It makes selection difficult of course with a limited squad that we are taking on tour. Given the cost to travel, we are looking forward to it,” Benade added.

The coach is optimistic about the team’s prospects as they seek to build on the momentum gained during the Africa Cup. “We are ready to put in a good performance with the group that we are taking out,” he said. “We are looking to build on the momentum that we had built up at the Africa Cup by strengthening those foundations with the squad and the coaches.”

In an exciting development for the squad, the tour will also introduce several new players. “We are trying to look at a couple of new faces because we’ve got ourselves a bunch of talented boys who are looking to play for the first time for Zimbabwe, and surely in a couple of years it will be exciting to see them on the pitch,” Benade concluded.

Traveling Squad:

Forwards: Aiden Burnette, Bryan Chiang, Bornwell Gwinji, Dylan Utete, David Makamba, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Jovan Bekker, Kelvin Kanulengo, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, Munashe Mhere, Simbarashe Mandioma, Simbarashe Siraha, Tinotenda Mavesere,Nyasha Tarusenga, Brian Makamure

Backs: Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Brendon Marume, Dion Khumalo, Edward Sigauke, Hilton Mudariki (Captain), Ian Prior, Keegan Joubert, Kudzai Mashawi (Vice Captain), Kyle Godwin, Tadius Hwata, Trevor Gurwe

The Sables are eager to showcase their talent and resilience on this international stage, continuing to build on their championship legacy.

