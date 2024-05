A DA Service Station employee Ringisai Tagwirei was dragged to court facing charges of theft after stealing over US$42000 from his employer.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said the accused person was given office keys by his shift supervisor to hand over to the next shift.

It is alleged that he ignored procedure and instead entered the office, tempered with Closed Circuit Television before unlocking the safe to steal cash.

Zwnews