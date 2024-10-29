Prominent political commentator highly believed to have links within ZANU PF Majaira Jairosi says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa stopped a press conference which was supposed to be held by ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa yesterday.

He says Mnangagwa is now suspecting that the ZANU PF Council of Elders, including Mutsvangwa, Chinamasa and

Obert Mpofu are working with 3rd forces to topple him.

“There was drama today as @edmnangagwa stopped a press conference which was going to be addressed by Chris Mutsvangwa.

“Mnangagwa is now suspecting that The Zanu PF Council of Elders, including Mutsvangwa, Chinamasa & Obert Mpofu are working with 3rd forces to topple him,” he says.

Posting on his X handle Jairosi also stated that Mpofu is in trouble for reading out during the conference names of army generals serving and retired who died recently.

“Those who are advocating for Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028 & to create a Dynasty are now up in arms with Obert Mpofu whom they are saying should’ve not stated 197 names of dead army personnel, ex & those who were serving. Chinamasa is being roasted for confirming ED’s exit door,” he adds.

Zwnews