RBZ Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices – 20 February 2024

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for the gold coins and Gold-backed Digital Tokens.

The gold-backed digital tokens, now named Zimbabwe Gold or ZiG, became an approved means of payment for domestic transactions few months ago with any transactions going through ZimSwitch and the RTGS system in the same way as Zimbabwe dollars and US dollars being moved between bank accounts, with swipe machines being made available.

The tokens represent the digital form of the actual gold held by the RBZ. The value of a ZiG is quoted daily on the RBZ website.

Institutions and individuals are able to buy the tokens using local or foreign currency from their banks.

Zwnews