Botswana’s First Lady visits counterpart Auxilia Mnangagwa

The First Lady of Botswana Jane Masisi is expected in the country today to see her counterpart Auxilia Mnangagwa to share notes.
The two First Ladies will discuss a lot of issues and look into possible areas of cooperation.
First Lady Mnangagwa is expected to take her counterpart through her philanthropic works.
Zwnews
The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) says learners under the Basic Education Assistance Model (BEAM)… Read More
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Deputy Provincial Mining Director for Mashonaland West, Junior… Read More
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the liberation war promises… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for the gold coins… Read More
The NewsHawks, which has further delayed publication this week due to circumstances beyond its control,… Read More
Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is a clueless… Read More