Categories: Zim Latest

Botswana’s First Lady visits counterpart Auxilia Mnangagwa

The First Lady of Botswana Jane Masisi is expected in the country today to see her counterpart Auxilia Mnangagwa to share notes.

The two First Ladies will discuss a lot of issues and look into possible areas of cooperation.

First Lady Mnangagwa is expected to take her counterpart through her philanthropic works.

Zwnews

20th February 2024

