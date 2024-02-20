Chamisa recounts liberation war promises which never materialised 44 years into independence

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the liberation war promises which has not materialised 44 years into independence.

He however, urges youths not to lose hope saying Zimbabwe will never die as young people will save it.

“THIS ZIMBABWE MUST COME… This was at Doroi camp in Mozambique before the 1980 independence.

“The young people had so much hope in the future. This hope has not materialized.

“Things went wrong. 44 years later, even the young people of today still have this hope.

“Zimbabwe will not die because the young people will save it!! It’s a generational call. Are you in??”

