Chamisa recounts liberation war promises which never materialised 44 years into independence

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the liberation war promises which has not materialised 44 years into independence.
He however, urges youths not to lose hope saying Zimbabwe will never die as young people will save it.
“THIS ZIMBABWE MUST COME… This was at Doroi camp in Mozambique before the 1980 independence.
“The young people had so much hope in the future. This hope has not materialized.
“Things went wrong. 44 years later, even the young people of today still have this hope.
“Zimbabwe will not die because the young people will save it!! It’s a generational call. Are you in??”
Zwnews
The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) says learners under the Basic Education Assistance Model (BEAM)… Read More
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Deputy Provincial Mining Director for Mashonaland West, Junior… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for the gold coins… Read More
The First Lady of Botswana Jane Masisi is expected in the country today to see… Read More
The NewsHawks, which has further delayed publication this week due to circumstances beyond its control,… Read More
Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is a clueless… Read More