Oppah Muchinguri collapses

Sources are saying Zimbabwe Minister of Defense cde Opha Muchinguri collapsed on stage as she was addressing residence of Gokwe South.

According to the source, she(Muchinguri) and Minister of State Security Owen Mudha Ncube were opening a clinic at a place called Marapira under chief Jiri when she collapsed.

Below is the unedited message which has since gone viral online.

People feared for Muchinguri’s life when she also collapsed on stage while addressing people back in 2013.

