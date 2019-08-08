Olinda Chapel begs cheating hubby Tytan Nkomo to come back

LONDON: UK based Zimbabwe businesswoman-Olinda Chapel- has begged her husband Tytan Njabulo Nkomo for dialogue hours after being dumped.

Tytan announced the end of the couple’s whirlwind marriage in a social media post alleging that he had been domestically abused by Olinda.

Olinda who says Tytan “cheated with her best friend” and does not have any income source denied the allegations warning her husband that he would not get his UK Visa extended if he leaves her.

After people posted that he stands a chance with UK immigration if he can prove domestic abuse, she changed tact and begged for Tytan to come for talks to map the best way forward for their baby Nandi.

Olinda said:

Baba Nandi, I am coming to appeal to you for dialogue. As it stands we are both losing. Losing as husband and wife, losing work wise and losing as parents. Only one of the above is important. Being parents comes first. Our lives are now linked because of our daughter. For her sake can we sit and have dialogue and end our marriage amicably and in the best light possible. I don’t want there to be hate or animosity. I just want there to be peace and light for her sake. Where things go from here it’s now in your hands. I have left the decision to you. She deserves better from both of us. We can have a thousand advisors but at the end of the day this is between you and I. I just want the best for all of us as co-parents.

In News