ZIM WARRIORS: Zimbabwe names strong team for Africa Cup of Nations matches vs Botswana, Zambia

France based Zimbabwe Warriors stars Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi are now likely to feature in the do or die Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia after they were cleared to travel and got assurance they will be exempted from quarantine when they return to their clubs.

The sticky issue now is how they travel after their clubs insisted they must use a private jet when returning to France.

Kadewere & Munetsi have been allowed to travel outside the European Union They will have to use a private flight to return to France to be exempted from quarantine

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) said it is engaging with its partners to organise a private plane for them so that they are available for the important matches.

The entire Madagascar team is based in France and there are rumors Zimbabwe government is in talks with their counterparts to enable the warrior pair to get a ride.

Meanwhile, a number of players including team captain Knowledge Musona are already in camp.

Here is the final 23-man Warriors squad for Botswana and Zambia Afcon matches:

Goalkeepers

Tanunurwa Talbert Shumba (Nkana, Zambia), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF, Spain), Ariel Thulani Sibanda (Highlanders, ZIM).

Defenders

Jimmy Denis Dzingai (Nkana, Zambia), Teenage Lingani Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Alec Takunda Mudimu (Ankaraspor, Turkey), Tendai Pattison Jirira (Detroit, USA), Victor Kamhuka (Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysia), Romario Matova (NK Solin, Croatia), Gilroy Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana, Zambia).

Midfielders

Thabani Michael Kamusoko (Zesco United, Zambia), Butholezwe Mzomsuthu Ncube (Amazulu, SA), Marshall Nyasha Munetsi (Stade de Reims, France), Ovidy Obvious Karuru (Black Leopards, SA), Perfect Tatenda Chikwende (Simba SC, Tanzania), Last Jesi (Al-Hilal, Sudan), Tafadzwa Paul Rusike (Zesco United, Zambia), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United, SA), Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows, Zambia), Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen, Belgium).

Strikers

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates, SA), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United, SA), Philana Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon, France).