Former Chivi South ZANU PF Member of Parliament Killer Zivhu has questioned if it is necessary to continue having elections in Zimbabwe.

He says at one time late former President Robert Mugabe lost to the Movement for Democratic Change founder Morgan Tsvangirai, but still refused to step aside and hand over power to the winner.

He says Mugabe only admitted that he lost the election after he was booted out of ZANU PF.

Zivhu says it is better for the country to have national dialogue and an inclusive government than to waste time and resources conducting elections.

“Do we really need elections in Zimbabwe or it’s just a waste of time and resources, Tsvangirai won elections Mugabe akaramba kubva only to admit adzingwa kuti ndakadyiwa.

“Let’s have a national dialogue then an inclusive government. Zvema elections kutamba nenguva,” he says.

Meanwhile, Zivhu has warned those defecting to ZANU PF that they are being used and that it is a matter of time before they are dumped.

“To those who likes joining other people’s organisations, motanga kutukirira kwamakabva kuti mugoroverwa maoko kwamainda.

“Batayi manzwi ikoko hamudiwi zvachose murikushandiswa chete for a purpose zvikapera muchashaya kokuinda ndatopedza zvangu kutaura ini mafira kureva,” he adds.

-Zwnews