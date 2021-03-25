LIVE UPDATES: AFRICA CUP..ZIMBABWE VS BOTSWANA, SCORES, LOG TABLE STANDINGS

BOTSWANA 0 ZIMBABWE 1 -FULL TIME

Goal Alert’ Perfect Chikwende 14′

We are underway!

Herald: All players are NEGATIVE! But verification of the results are ongoing.

Players now rushing to just have a feel of the pitch and the ball, no time for standard warm up. Meanwhile the Zebras have already put on their match gear.

Latest…Zimbabwe Warriors might be forced to make a couple of changes after some tests returned inconclusive. Other players have been cleared to play and the team is now warming up.

Zimbabwe players are now out for warm up

State media ZW: The Warriors are still locked in their dressing room as the Covid-19 results are not yet out. Botswana are done with warm up. Zimbabwe were tested for Covid-19 about seven hours ago. Botswana have since left the pitch for the dressing room.

Match Commissioner reportedly tests positive for covid-19

1808hrs: COVID TEST UPDATE: #AFCON2021Q.. We are being told that Zimbabwe National Team covid results are in No official update yet Botswana sources

The Zebras and the match officials have started their warm ups ahead of a crucial clash while Zimbabwe has not left their dressing room as they await their COVID-19 results.

GROUP H LIVE STANDINGS MP W D L GF GA GD PTS ALGERIA 4 3 1 0 11 3 8 10 ZIMBABWE 5 2 2 1 6 6 0 8 BOTSWANA 5 1 1 3 2 4 -2 4 ZAMBIA 4 1 0 3 3 9 -6 3

Zimbabwe will clash today against Botswana in the fifth round round of the Afcon Qualifiers – Group H.

Simba SC player Perfect Chikwende has been handed his senior start for the Warriors

The Simba SC player will play on the right side of midfield in coach Zdravko Logarusic’s 4-4-2 formation.

Loga has decided to employ the traditional formation as he tries to pick three points in this encounter.

Chikwende and Kuda Mahachi go to the wings while Terrence Dzvukamanja plays high up with captain Knowledge Musona the Number 10.

Below is the full starting eleven to face Botswana in tonight’s AFCON qualifier:

Starting 11

Talbert Shumba

Takudzwa Chimwemwe

Onismor Bhasera

Teenage Hadebe

Jimmy Dzingai

Thabani Kamusoko

Ovidy Karuru

Kudakwashe Mahachi

Perfect Chikwende

Knowledge Musona

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Subs

Martin Mapisa

Alec Mudimu

Victor Kamhuka

Last Jesi

Romario Matova

Evans Rusike

Tanaka Chinyahara

Butholezwe Ncube

Ariel Sibanda

Tafadzwa Rusike

Botswana team for Zimbabwe, Algeria matches GOALKEEPERS

• Ezekiel Morake • Kabelo Dambe • Goitseone Phoko • Lesenya Malapela

DEFENDERS • Tshepo Maikano • Onkarabile Ratanang • Mothusi Johnson • Kitso Mangolo • Simisani Mathumo • Tendai Kesekile • Thatayaone DItlhokwe • Mosha Gaolaolwe • Basiamisi Sebapalo • Foutunate Thulare • Osego Gaotewe

MIDFIELDERS • Mothusi Cooper(suspended) • Gape Gaogangwe • Tlhalefo Molebatsi • Kutlhwelo Mpolokang • Mogakolodi Ngele • Tapiwa Gadibolae • Kobamelo Kebaikanye • Thero Setsile

STRIKERS • Onkabetse Makgantai • Thatayaone Kgamanyane

KIick off is 18:00 CAT