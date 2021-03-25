LIVE UPDATES: AFRICA CUP..ZIMBABWE VS BOTSWANA, SCORES, LOG TABLE STANDINGS
BOTSWANA 0 ZIMBABWE 1 -FULL TIME
Goal Alert’ Perfect Chikwende 14′
We are underway!
Herald: All players are NEGATIVE! But verification of the results are ongoing.
Latest…Zimbabwe Warriors might be forced to make a couple of changes after some tests returned inconclusive. Other players have been cleared to play and the team is now warming up.
Zimbabwe players are now out for warm up
State media ZW: The Warriors are still locked in their dressing room as the Covid-19 results are not yet out. Botswana are done with warm up. Zimbabwe were tested for Covid-19 about seven hours ago. Botswana have since left the pitch for the dressing room.
Match Commissioner reportedly tests positive for covid-19
1808hrs: COVID TEST UPDATE: #AFCON2021Q.. We are being told that Zimbabwe National Team covid results are in No official update yet Botswana sources
The Zebras and the match officials have started their warm ups ahead of a crucial clash while Zimbabwe has not left their dressing room as they await their COVID-19 results.
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|
ALGERIA
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|3
|8
|10
|
ZIMBABWE
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|8
|
BOTSWANA
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|
ZAMBIA
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|3
Zimbabwe will clash today against Botswana in the fifth round round of the Afcon Qualifiers – Group H.
Simba SC player Perfect Chikwende has been handed his senior start for the Warriors
The Simba SC player will play on the right side of midfield in coach Zdravko Logarusic’s 4-4-2 formation.
Loga has decided to employ the traditional formation as he tries to pick three points in this encounter.
Chikwende and Kuda Mahachi go to the wings while Terrence Dzvukamanja plays high up with captain Knowledge Musona the Number 10.
Below is the full starting eleven to face Botswana in tonight’s AFCON qualifier:
Starting 11
Talbert Shumba
Takudzwa Chimwemwe
Onismor Bhasera
Teenage Hadebe
Jimmy Dzingai
Thabani Kamusoko
Ovidy Karuru
Kudakwashe Mahachi
Perfect Chikwende
Knowledge Musona
Terrence Dzvukamanja
Subs
Martin Mapisa
Alec Mudimu
Victor Kamhuka
Last Jesi
Romario Matova
Evans Rusike
Tanaka Chinyahara
Butholezwe Ncube
Ariel Sibanda
Tafadzwa Rusike
KIick off is 18:00 CAT