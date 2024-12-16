An armed robbery incident has taken place at Mukuru branch located at Makomva shops in Glen View this afternoon.

According to a video circulating on social media, a gun was fired at members of the public who tried to react to the robbery.

The gun was seemingly fired from a getaway vehicle which sped off from the scene .

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirm the development.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of armed robbery which occurred on 16/12/24 at around 0939 hours at a money transfer shop at Glenview 2 Shopping Centre, Harare.

“Four unknown suspects armed with pistols pounced at the shop and fired two shots in the air before demanding cash from the teller and a client.

“The suspects stole US$ 2 789.00 and ZAR 2 350.00 cash and drove off in their get -away car, a black Toyota Mark X vehicle. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

Zwnews