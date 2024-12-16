President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reportedly made one of his sons a Central Intelligence Organization operative.



Renowned political commentator Majaira Jairosi recently claimed that “When @edmnangagwa went to China & Azerbaijan, the son was part of the security details & he is on state payroll.

“The new Ford Ranger, Wildtrack which you see on ED’s security convoy some of them belong to his sons who use them to go to gym & night clubs when not in State service.”

Commenting on the same matter, one netizen Lancie Sekos said:

“Looks like @MJairosi was right after all as usual. Im just failing to wrap my head around this in which a president appoints his son as part of his security team.

“The Mafidhi dynasty on full steroids. I can tell from this pics that he is the head of those details.. unprecedented.”