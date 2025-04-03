The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is running a competition dubbed ‘Warrior Pride’ for designers to come up with designs for the national teams’ merchandise.

The designer with the best designs for the Warriors jersey and merchandise will win US$3000.

The winner will also get a sponsored trip Morocco for the Warriors opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON2025).

The Warriors jersey at the 2021 AFCON was ranked by BBC Sports as one of the best kits in the tournament’s history.

The national team premiered the Umbro jersey during the qualifiers, and it had a unique design resembling the Zimbabwe flag.

Other kits on the list included South Africa’s 1996 jersey, Zambia’ 2013 shirt and Angola’s 2010 jersey.

Cameroon’s iconic sleeveless shirt at the 2002 tournament also made it to the list of best ever AFCON kits.

