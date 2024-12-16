President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is this Monday set to officiate at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) passout parade in Ntabazinduna.

The combined passout parade consists of more than 1600 recruit correctional officers from course number 154 and 155. This marks a significant increase in the number of recruits to passout at the Ntabazinduna Training Depot.

Government, through the ZPCS, has lived up to its mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, with 20 of the recruits being drawn from the San community in Matebeleland North.

The ZPCS has been taking a deliberate approach in ensuring that offenders are incarcerated and rehabilitated for successful re-integration into society while exercising reasonable, safe, secure and humane control.

Zbc